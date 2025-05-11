Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has demanded an urgent all-party meeting on national security, criticising the government's inaction against terrorism. He expressed concerns over terrorists operating along the borders, urging decisive steps to secure the country.

Raut's call highlights growing frustration with the government's failure to take bold measures in protecting India's sovereignty and its citizens, especially after the India-Pakistan understanding.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut demanded an all-party meeting in the Prime Minister's presence to address national security concerns.

During a press conference in Mumbai, Raut emphasised the weakness of the current government.

"Why did the President stop the war on Israel and Gaza?" Raut asked, alleging that "President Trump stopped the war by putting pressure on India." He claimed that this reflects the Modi government's weakness. "Ours is a country in which no third party can interfere. This is the weakness of Modi's government."

"They have destroyed the Sindoor of our 26 mothers and sisters, that is why we conducted Operation Sindoor, you must have seen, they have insulted Sindoor, they have insulted our Hindu culture, tell me what revenge did you take?" he questioned during the press conference.

Raut also claimed that "six terrorists are still hiding on the land of this country" and that no action had been taken. "I said in the all-party meeting that Operation Sindoor will not be complete until some terrorists are killed in front of India Gate," he stated. "You should call that meeting right now, and Modi ji should be present there."

Raising concerns about international support, Raut asked, "Which country stood with us in the hour of crisis?" He added, "Our neighbouring countries did not support India in such a time of crisis. Everyone is standing with Pakistan and China. Whose failure is this?"

He criticised the government's projection of India as a global leader, saying, "You consider yourself Vishwa Guru. We had kept a lot of restraint, we should stay together, the morale of soldiers should not fall. But this government has lowered their morale."

Referring to recent attacks in Srinagar, he said, "If bomb blasts are still happening in Srinagar, then first take the resignation of Amit Shah ji. Modi ji also has no right to remain in the post."

Raut linked recent security incidents to broader concerns of betrayal. "The issue with the missile launch came up when a missile from Pakistan was shot down in Delhi and another was launched at Gujarat. This shows betrayal, done to protect some people's property in Gujarat," he claimed.

Drawing parallels with history, Raut said, "We have seen the war of 1971. If Indira Gandhi was there, would Pakistan have had the courage to attack us? Thousands of soldiers had got to their knees."

Taking a jibe at the ruling party's supporters, he added, "You talk of breaking Balochistan--today all the blind devotees have gone into coma."

"We all demanded an all-party meeting. If you have the courage, then call it," Raut said.

Meanwhile, India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that this is a breach of the understanding arrived at on Saturday and that India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)

