India News | Shivakumar Backs Silk Board–Hebbal Tunnel Road Project, Tejasvi Surya Calls It Unscientific

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Sunday backed the proposed tunnel road project from Silk Board to Hebbal, claiming it would transform mobility in Bengaluru, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls it unscientific.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 09:18 PM IST
India News | Shivakumar Backs Silk Board–Hebbal Tunnel Road Project, Tejasvi Surya Calls It Unscientific

Bengaluru, Jun 22 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on Sunday backed the proposed tunnel road project from Silk Board to Hebbal, claiming it would transform mobility in Bengaluru, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls it unscientific.

In a post on 'X', Shivakumar said, "Your time matters. We're building with you in mind. The Hebbal–SilkBoard underground Tunnel is set to transform your daily commute."

He stated that the 16.75 km signal-free tunnel would allow commuters to bypass over 25 traffic bottlenecks, saving more than 45 minutes of travel time daily. The route would also provide direct access to the city's IT corridor, he added.

"A faster, smarter Bengaluru is on its way — because you deserve better," said Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

    Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Booked For Remarks Against Tribals: Complaint Filed Against Actor Under SC/ST Act Over Hurting Sentiments of Tribal Community.

    Also Read | Who Is Satish Sanpal? All About Dubai-Based Indian Businessman Who Gifted His 1-Year-Old Daughter Custom Pink Rolls-Royce.

    Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Booked For Remarks Against Tribals: Complaint Filed Against Actor Under SC/ST Act Over Hurting Sentiments of Tribal Community.

    Also Read | Who Is Satish Sanpal? All About Dubai-Based Indian Businessman Who Gifted His 1-Year-Old Daughter Custom Pink Rolls-Royce.

