Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): Horticulture department of Shivamogga are requesting farmers to use eco-friendly methods to combat pest attacks and disease of crops and thereby save the honey bees, which contributes in a big way to pollination process.

The Deputy Director of the horticulture department said the farmers use chemical sprays on their plantation to prevent attacks by pests, however due to excessive use of the chemical sprays, honey bee colonies are gradually disappearing from the state.

"Honey bee colonies are disappearing due to the use of chemical sprays," said Dr Ramachandra, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department.

According to estimates by experts pollination by bees makes up for two-thirds of the world's crops possible, as well as 85 per cent of the world's flowering plants.

Shivamogga's Horticulture Department's Deputy Director said, "The farmers are in a dilemma, they need a higher yield from their plant through the pollination of the honey bees. At the same time, by spraying of the chemical the honey bees' colonies are disappearing day by day because of the chemical they are using to control the pest and disease in the crop."

In order to tackle this situation, Shivamogga's Horticulture Department requested farmers to use eco-friendly medicines such as neem oil to save honey bees in prolonged ways. (ANI)

