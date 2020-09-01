Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Shivlinga Shivacharya Maharaj, a religious leader from the Lingayat community, died at Nanded in central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Shivacharya, who was known as `Rasthrasant', died of old age, they said. He was 104.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed that he be given a state funeral, officials added.

