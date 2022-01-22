Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A police station in-charge in the Pratapgarh district was suspended on Saturday for thrashing a trader in the police station premises, an official said on Saturday.

The Udaipur inspector general of police suspended SHO Kamal Chand Meena of the Dhariwad police station with immediate effect for beating the trader, Pratapgarh SP Amrita Duhan said on Saturday.

The IGP also transferred constables Mohan Pal Singh and Narendra Singh to district police lines from the police station, she said.

The action was taken on the allegation that the SHO had brought the local trader to the police station and thrashed him, she added.

A department enquiry too has been launched against the three erring policemen and further action will be taken against them after the inquiry, she added.

