New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) After living through an "emotional turmoil" for 11 years, air hostess Geetika Sharma's family is shattered by the Delhi court verdict acquitting ex-minister of Haryana Gopal Goyal Kanda in the case of abetment of her suicide, her brother Ankit Sharma said on Tuesday.

"My father, who is aged 66, is in a state of shock after the verdict," said Ankit, adding that they do not have the means to fight the case and urged the State to file an appeal against the verdict.

He also claimed a threat to their lives.

Geetika Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in northwest Delhi. In her August 4 suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and Aruna Chadha.

Kanda, an influential politician, was forced to resign from his post of minister of state for home following the registration of the case against him. Six months after Geetika's suicide, her mother also ended her life.

"It has been 11 years of emotional turmoil for us. It has been a long fight of 11 years and it has come to this. We are scared for our lives now. It is a life-threatening situation for us," Ankit told PTI over phone.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha in the case, saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubt.

Alleging that Kanda's "influence" had helped him, Ankit said, "How is it that the 1800-page charge sheet had no evidence?

"All the charges were dropped - IT Act, forgery, abetment to suicide. There were messages showing Kanda had harassed my sister. If there was any lack of evidence, why did the court order any inquiry?

"There was no lack of evidence but a lack of consideration. This happened because he exercises political power and political backing. This is extremely shocking," said Ankit, who works with a private firm.

He underlined that the charge sheet had proof of harassment and alleged that the court did not pay heed to the fact that some witnesses were sent abroad.

"There was evidence like CCTV footage, laptops that were destroyed. Why didn't the court question their destruction? Was any inquiry ordered? There was proof that was not considered," he claimed.

When asked whether they will appeal against the verdict, he said they do not have the means to do so.

"We are a middle-class family and we cannot afford a lawyer. I would request the state to approach a higher court against the verdict.

"There is no lawyer in Delhi who cannot be influenced by Kanda. If the state takes up the fight, it would be better," he said.

"You will see that he will soon fight elections and return as a leader. This is the state of affairs in our country," said a dejected Ankit. PTI SLB

