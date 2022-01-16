Kolkata, January 16: Expressing shock over the Centre's decision to exclude West Bengal's tableau, which was set to highlight contributions of freedom fighters, from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision as people of the state would be "pained" by the move. Banerjee also said that no reason was cited for the tableau's rejection.

"I have been profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications," Banerjee said in a two-page letter to Modi.

The proposed tableau was set to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year, the CM said. Republic Day 2022 Parade: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Rehearsal.

Read: Letter from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to PM Narendra Modi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over the "rejection of proposed tableau of West Bengal for the ensuing Republic Day Parade" and requests to "include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the parade" pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

"I may like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation's ceremony to celebrate the occasion of the Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence.

"I urge you to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day parade on the 75th year of our Independence," Banerjee added.

