Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): At least two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 Bn CRPFalong with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordonand search operation in Kutpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, theCRPF said. (ANI)

