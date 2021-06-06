Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) A shopkeeper was arrested on Sunday for allegedly issuing fake driving licenses in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.

Muddasir Hussain, a resident of Batwari village, was running a computer shop at the Chatroo bus stand and was arrested during a raid on his shop, a police official said.

He said police received specific information about his involvement in making fake driving licenses. Some fake driving licences and a computer was also seized during the raid, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered against him, the official said.

