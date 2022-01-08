Shillong, Jan 8 (PTI) To prevent the surge in COVID-19, shops in Shillong were on Saturday asked to close at 8 pm and restaurants at 9 pm, an official.

The restriction has been imposed by East Khasi Hills district administration and will be effective in the entire district, besides in Shillong, which forms a part of it, till further orders, the official said.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo said shops have been asked to remain shut during the weekends..

The district recorded 50 new cases of the infection on Saturday, while 23 other cases were reported from other parts of the state, health services director Aman War said.

On Friday 64 new cases were reported and no death on the two days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the north eastern state is now 328 and the total caseload rose to 85,158, he said.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained at 1485 and with seven recoveries reported during the day its number increased to 83,345.

On Saturday 6,656 people were jabbed with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine pushing the total number to 21.43 lakh doses. Of them 1551 are in the age group of 15-18 years, War said.

The first dose has been administered to 12.48 lakh people so far and 8.94 lakh have taken both the doses, he said.

