Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed concerns over the recent termination of two government school teachers accused of "radicalising youth and working for LeT."

He emphasised the importance of following due process and allowing individuals to defend themselves in court. "I have always said this, and I say it again. Terminations should be done through the courts. Everyone should have a chance to explain themselves," Abdullah said.

"Everyone should have a chance to explain themselves. This system, which is being used to dismiss employees, doesn't give them a chance to explain themselves... So, it would be better to use the courts to punish those who are truly guilty. But I think any action taken against them on the basis of mere suspicion will prove harmful for all of us," he said.

JKNC, in a post on social media, quoted CM Omar Abdullah as saying, "Guilt can only be proven in a court and not otherwise."

Government of Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department (CAD) in an order on Thursday said," The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Maajid Iqbal Dar, Teacher in the School Education Department, S/o Late Mohd Iqbal Dar, R/o Ward No.1, Kheora, District Rajouri".

"Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Maajid Iqbal Dar, Teacher in the School Education Department, from service, with immediate effect," read the order signed by the Commissioner GAD.

He also expressed confidence in the three candidates nominated by the National Conference (NC) to the Rajya Sabha, saying they will effectively represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"...We have sent three excellent candidates to the Rajya Sabha to represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and I hope that our demands and issues will be resolved through them," Omar Abdullah told reporters here.

CM Omar Abdullah visited Chinar Park in Handwara to review developments and attended a workers' convention addressing the concerns of residents & welfare initiatives, his party said on social media.

He also felicitated JKNC MP Choudhary M Ramzan on his successful nomination.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said on Thursday, "Anyone who is working against the interests of India, irrespective of his religion, action should be taken against him"

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday claimed that such actions spark the concerns of a wider agenda to "disempower Muslims", especially Kashmiris.

In a post on social media, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links & denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris. First they face marginalization through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J&K and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury and executioner all on one side" (ANI)

