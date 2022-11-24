New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

"I have my eyes on the entire case. I just want to tell the people of the country that whosoever has done this, through law and through courts, Delhi Police and prosecution will ensure strict punishment in the minimum time," he said at the Times Now Summit here.

Also Read | Delhi’s Jama Masjid Diktat Is Violation of Fundamental Rights of Women Worshippers, Says NCW.

Shah said there is no lack of coordination between Delhi and Mumbai police.

"But the letter that has come to fore, Delhi Police has no role in it. In a police station in Maharashtra, Shraddha had given a letter that her body will be cut into pieces and about receiving death threats... No action was taken on it there...There will be probe on it there. At that time we did not have our government... Whosever is responsible, strict action will be taken," the home minister said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Meets Woman Posing As 'Royal' From Rajasthan, Extorts Money by Threatening To Upload Her Private Photos on Social Media; Arrested.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar had on Wednesday questioned the alleged failure of Maharashtra Police in taking strong action on a complaint filed by slain call centre employee Walkar in November 2020 in which she stated her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala had tried to kill her.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar (27) and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight. He was arrested by Delhi Police on November 19.

To a question on the need of having anti-conversion laws in the country, Shah said such laws have already been made in the BJP-ruled states.

"In Gujarat, I can tell you in detail. We have it (anti-conversion law) and we are implementing it strictly as well... It is for state legislatures to decide on it (such legislations)," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)