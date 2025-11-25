Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust shared a poetic tribute to Lord Ram ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday, highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the sacred city of Ayodhya.

In a post on X, the trust wrote, "Kosalpuri's pleasant larynx arrows. Bhupavali-Mukutmani Nripati Jahan Raghubir. On the banks of the river Saryu is the very pleasant Ayodhyapuri, where the Mahipalmandali-crowned King Ram is."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

https://x.com/ShriRamTeerthstatus/1993154984469578230

"On the banks of the Sarayu River lies the exceedingly beautiful city of Ayodhya, where Raja Ram, the crown jewel among earthly rulers, reigns," the post further added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 25, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!"

At around 10 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 am, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)