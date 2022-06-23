Janakpurdham [Nepal], June 23 (ANI): Shri Ramayana Yatra's "Bharat Gaurav" tourist train with 14 coaches and 500 tourists onboard, which was jointly flagged off from New Delhi on June 21, reached Janakpurdham city in Nepal at 13:30 hours on Thursday.

It is a first-of-its-kind tourist train covering the Ramayana circuit in India and Nepal. The Prime Ministers of India and Nepal had jointly flagged off a train connecting Jaynagar in India to Kurtha in Nepal on April 2, 2022.

Prominent personalities from Nepal and India gathered at Janakpurdham Railway station to welcome the tourists from India onboard Bharat Gaurav train.

Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh (a province in Nepal) Lalbabu Raut, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh Shatrughan Mahato, Mayor of Janakpurdham Manoj Kumar Shah, General Manager of Nepal Railways Niranjan Jha, Counsellor of Embassy of India in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava and Consul General of India in Birgunj Nitesh Kumar graced the occasion. The other prominent personalities included the local political representatives, officials, businessmen, journalists and members of civil society at large.

The tourists were overwhelmed by the grand reception-cum-welcome ceremony organised in their honour.

The tourists will visit Janaki temple for Darshan, witness a cultural program in the premises of Janaki Temple and participate in Ganga Aarti. On June 24, the tourists will visit Janakpurdham and proceed to Sitmarhi by Road for onward journey on the Ramayana Circuit route by Bharat Gaurav Train. (ANI)

