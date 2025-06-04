New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delegation 4 of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde arrived at IGI Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after concluding a multi-nation visit.

As part of the visit, the delegation travelled to the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sierra Leone, engaging in high-level meetings to strengthen bilateral relations and promote India's global outreach.

The delegation, led by Shinde, includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

During the visit, in a notable diplomatic milestone, Shrikant Shinde became the only Indian Member of Parliament to address the national parliaments of both Liberia and Sierra Leone. A statement from his office highlighted this historic outreach, calling it a step forward in deepening India's parliamentary and diplomatic ties with West Africa.

The Shinde-led delegation's visit strengthened bilateral ties between India and Liberia, with the Indian delegation receiving a warm welcome and ceremonial honours. The delegation also interacted with the Indian diaspora and visited the Gurudwara in Monrovia.

Earlier, wrapping up a high-level diplomatic mission, the delegation leader and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde described the 13-day visit by the delegation as a unified assertion of India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and a reflection of its rising global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reflecting on the experience, Shinde said the delegation not only deepened its understanding of the countries visited but also conveyed India's message of peace and its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

The group briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

This all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

