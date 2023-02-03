Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, officials said.

The SIA sleuths conducted raids in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar, they said.

According to them, the raids were part of an investigation into a terror funding case.

