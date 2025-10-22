Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Thousands of people have started visiting the world-famous Triveni Sangam, a wetland in Prayagraj, to witness the arrival of Siberian birds, a sure sign that the cold season has begun. The large flock of migratory birds has added vibrancy to the Sangam, drawing the attention of both locals and tourists.

From thousands of kilometres away, the birds are arriving in increasing numbers. They are enhancing the beauty of the Sangam and have now become a major attraction. Tourists and residents have started visiting the banks to enjoy the scenic view and feed the birds grains and water.

"These birds start arriving in November and stay until March. The residents of Prayagraj welcome them as seasonal guests," a local explained.

Tourists also expressed their delight. "It is a very beautiful sight. Seeing the birds here made us feel very happy. We fed them grains, and the experience was truly wonderful," said Subhash, a tourist.

He added, "This is a beautiful time of the year; these birds always arrive during the cold season."

Priest of the Pilgrimage, Shiva Kant Tripathi, shared his experience. "These birds are a major attraction. Every year, before the Mahakumbh Mela, in November, they arrive here. The Sangam becomes their centre of attraction, and all visitors, pilgrims, and locals feed them grains and express their affection for them," he said.

"These birds can only be seen here once a year. They remain from after Diwali until February or March. We come here every year to witness this. People come from across India and even abroad to watch this beautiful sight," the priest added further.

The seasonal arrival of Siberian birds has transformed Prayagraj's Sangam into a hub of natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination for both domestic and international tourists. (ANI)

