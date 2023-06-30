Kaushambi (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Two sisters died here after they were bitten by a snake while they were fast asleep, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Mauharia village under Sarai Akil police station area of the district on Thursday night, they said.

Also Read | Kevin Spacey Called 'Sexual Bully' Who Makes Others 'Feel Powerless and Uncomfortable' During His London Trial.

Khushi (10) and Yashi (8) were sleeping on the roof of their house on Thursday night when it started raining and they came downstairs to sleep indoors, Circle Officer (CO) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said.

While they were asleep, they were bitten by a poisonous snake. When they did not wake up in the morning, their family members rushed them to a hospital, where they died during treatment, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Dupes Two Businessmen on Pretext of Providing Shops Under Smart City Project in Indore; Police Registers Case After a Year.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)