New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Wednesday nabbed gangster Deepak Tinu, who is an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder and escaped from Punjab police custody on October 1, from Rajasthan's Alwar, officials said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said Tinu kept changing his hideout after fleeing from Mansa in Punjab. The Delhi Police carried out extensive operations in different places in the country and finally succeeded in arresting him.

"Five grenades and two automatic pistols have been recovered from his possession. He is being brought to the national capital and his police custody remand will be sought," Dhaliwal said.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that Tinu was helped by gangsters Rohit Godara, who is based in Azerbaijan, and Sampat Nehra and a person named Jack, who is based in Europe and an old accomplice of Anmol Bishnoi in arranging hideouts, the police claimed.

In 2017, Tinu, who faces several cases including murder and extortion in various states, had escaped with the help of another gangster and his aide from Haryana after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of a police official.

Later in December that year, he was arrested by the Bhiwani police from Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Tinu's woman companion was held by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport when she was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody.

Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the Moosewala murder case. He is a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and had remained lodged with them in different jails.

Tinu was allegedly involved in the planning of Moosewala's murder.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

