Srinagar, Feb 7: Terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab while another sustained injuries in the Habba Kadal area of the city on Wednesday, officials said here.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, was shot by the terrorists from point blank range with AK rifle at Shalla Kadal locality in Habba Kadal around 7 pm, the officials said.

#WATCH | J&K | Terrorists shot dead a non-local, Amritpal Singh at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar. One more person grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. (Visuals from the area) https://t.co/sqmZ1jW38O pic.twitter.com/gdhKLYqYdu — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

They said Singh died on the spot while another non-local worker identified as Rohit, aged 25, sustained injuries in the incident.

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants

This is first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year.

Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.

