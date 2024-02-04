Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) A policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a police station here, officials said on Sunday.

Selection Grade Constable Iqbal Hussain, a resident of Poonch, was found dead with a bullet injury at police station Nowabad in the city late Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

Prima facie, he used his service weapon to shoot himself, the officials said, adding the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.PTI TAS TAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)