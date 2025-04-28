Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 28 (ANI): Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang has participated in a candle march held in solidarity with the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday during the tribute ceremony, CM Tamang said, "Today we have organised this tribute ceremony...we the people of Sikkim are always standing there whenever the country needs us...this program is to extend that message that we stand strong with the country..."

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists near Baisaran Meadow, a popular destination in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The incident marks one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India took strong steps against Pakistan for fomenting cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting and recognising the seriousness of this brutal attack, the CCS decided that the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and their conspirators will face strict punishment.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is also on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

