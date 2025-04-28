Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The death toll has increased to 12 in the devastating accident in the Narayangarh Police Station area of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, where a van carrying 14 people plunged into a well.

The speeding van plunged into the well after hitting a bike in the Mandsaur district on Sunday, leaving 12 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead, a senior police officer said.

Speaking to ANI, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand confirmed, "In an incident in the Narayangarh Police Station area, a van fell into a well, and there were a total of 14 people in the van. A person who went for rescue also lost his life. The van had first hit a motorcycle, and the rider also died."

According to the SP, four people were successfully rescued from the well, but unfortunately, 12 people lost their lives, 11 in the well and one on the road.

"All of the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, and some of the post-mortems have already been completed. The legal proceedings regarding the case are also being ensured," SP Anand added.

In a remarkable act of bravery, Manohar, a local villager, descended into the well to attempt a rescue. He saved six people, including two children, but tragically lost his life in the process. His body has also been recovered, police said.

"This is an extremely heart-wrenching incident, and we express our deepest sympathy to the affected families. All necessary legal actions are being carried out," SP Anand said.

Both the SP and the District Collector visited the families of the victims to offer condolences and assured them every possible help.

"We assure that all legal procedures will be followed, and every possible support will be provided to the families," the SP said.

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda also spoke to ANI and said, "SP, Collector, DIG, all are present here. The locals here are also working hard. Everyone is carrying out the rescue efforts on the spot." (ANI)

