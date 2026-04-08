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New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues concerning the development of Sikkim and matters of mutual interest.

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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also met Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

https://x.com/PSTamangGolay/status/2041856876770685174

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Tamang expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Sikkim for the inclusion of Part-X, "Pride of Hills: Special Development Assistance for the Hill States," under SASCI 2026-27, along with the allocation earmarked for the initiative.

He also thanked the Union Government for recognising the unique challenges faced by hill states and said that Sikkim is set to receive an additional allocation of ₹820 crore.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed key developmental priorities of the state, focusing on strengthening financial support, enhancing infrastructure, and accelerating sustainable growth.

The Chief Minister further extended his best wishes to Sitharaman for her visit to the Vibrant Villages initiative, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a transformative programme for people living in border areas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)