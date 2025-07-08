Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 8 (ANI): Sikkim is grappling with its most severe monsoon shortfall in five years, registering a 35% deficit in rainfall between June 1 and July 8, 2025, according to the latest data from the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Gangtok.

GN Raha, Director of the Meteorological Centre Gangtok, confirmed that five of the six districts in the Himalayan state have received deficient rainfall, sparking concerns over agriculture, drinking water supply, and environmental stability.

The data reveals that five out of six districts in the state have received deficient rainfall, raising concerns over agriculture, water availability, and the overall ecological balance. Gyalshing recorded the highest deficit at -49%, followed by Gangtok at -37%, Mangan -34%, Pakyong -23%, and Namchi -20%. Soreng, with a -13% departure, was the only district to fall under the "normal" category.

This year marks a dramatic shift in the monsoon pattern when compared to the last four years, all of which witnessed either normal or excess rainfall.

A record reviewed from the IMD Gangtok reveals the following trend: 2024 saw a +68% excess, 2023 had +18%, 2022 recorded +44%, and 2021 saw +15%. This sharp decline has made 2025 the worst monsoon year in half a decade for the Himalayan state. (ANI)

