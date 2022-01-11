Gangtok, Jan 11 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, 86 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 33,029, a health department official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BSP Chief Mayawati Will Not Contest UP Polls, Says Party Leader SC Misra.

Ten people - six from Kolkata and four from Delhi - tested positive for the disease after they arrived at Pakyong airport near here, he said.

Also Read | CBSE CTET Admit Card 2021 Released At ctet.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

They were allowed to return to their places for treatment, the official said.

Eleven more travellers were also found infected with the disease at the Rangpo checkpost, and all of them were permitted to undergo treatment at their native places, he said.

East Sikkim logged 141 new cases, followed by 28 in West Sikkim, 26 in South Sikkim and three in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 494 active cases, while 381 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 31,744 people have recovered from the infection.

The death toll stood at 410 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Himalayan state has conducted over 2.84 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 1,690 since Monday. The daily positivity rate stood at 11.6 per cent, while the recovery ratio remained at 97.2 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)