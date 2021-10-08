Gangtok, Oct 8 (PTI) Sikkim reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 31,636, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

East Sikkim registered 21 positive cases, while West Sikkim and South Sikkim each accounted for six infections.

The state now has 326 active cases, while 30,606 people have recovered and 316 others migrated out.

Sikkim's COVID-19 death toll stands 388 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,52,823 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, including 676 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 4.9 per cent and 97.7 per cent respectively.

The Himalayan state has fully vaccinated 78.51 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.

