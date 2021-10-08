OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch a new smartphone in the home country under the T Series called OnePlus 9RT on October 13, 2021. Today, the company released the poster of the same via a Weibo post. OnePlus has also confirmed that it will launch the successor to OnePlus Buds Z called 'OnePlus Buds Z2' along with the 9RT phone. Ahead of the launch, a known tipster Evan Blass has leaked the retail box of upcoming earbuds. OnePlus 9RT Launch Set for October 13, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

The retail box leaked by the tipster also shows its inside contents. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will carry a similar design, the traditional stem as that of OnePlus Buds Z but the successor will be more angled compared to its predecessor. The upcoming earbuds will come with 520mAh of battery capacity with fast charging support.

The leaked photo by Evan Blass also shows earbuds in a black shade, a Type-C red cable, extra lips and a glossy finish. A previous report had claimed that the earbuds will offer up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge. With the charging case, OnePlus Buds Z2 will provide up to 38 hours of backup and will support Warp charging which will offer up to five hours of battery life with 10 minutes of charging.

