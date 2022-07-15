Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) Sikkim reported 87 more COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 39,762, while the death toll mounted to 460 with one fresh fatality, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

It had registered 70 new infections on Thursday.

The northeastern state now has 414 active cases, while 38,120 people have recovered from the disease, and 768 others migrated out.

Sikkim has tested 339 samples for COVID-19 since Thursday, the bulletin said.

