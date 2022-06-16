Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) Sikkim reported three new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 39,188, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

All the fresh cases were recorded in East Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 12 active cases and 37,973 people have recovered from the disease so far and 750 migrated out.

The death toll remained unchanged at 453, the bulletin said.

Sikkim tested 142 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 3,40,068.

