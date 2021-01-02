Gangtok, Jan 1 (PTI) Sikkim reported 11 fresh positive cases and one more death due to Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said that all the 11 positive cases were registered in East Sikkim which took the caseload in the Himalayan state to 5901.

Bhutia said a 72 year-old male succumbed to Covid-19 infection along with co-morbid conditions to take the toll stands to 128.

Sikkim now has 534 active cases, while 94 others have migrated out and 5144 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

As per the district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, East Sikkim has recorded the highest number of positive cases at 4477 followed by 947 in South Sikkim, 334 in West Sikkim and 48 in North Sikkim.

Sikkim tested 81 samples in the past 24 hours taking the tally of tests to 68,909 so far, Bhutia added.

