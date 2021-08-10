Gangtok, Aug 10 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,018 as 110 more people tested positive for the virus while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 356, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district (51), followed by South Sikkim (37) and West Sikkim (22), it said.

The Himalayan state now has 2,567 active cases, while 24,817 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently 89.5 per cent.

As many as 278 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has thus far tested 2,13,375 samples for COVID-19, including 1,036 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in the Himalayan state now stands at 10.6 per cent.

