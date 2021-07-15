Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) Sikkim reported 137 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours pushing the caseload to 22,929, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 72 were registered in South Sikkim, followed by 46 in East Sikkim and 19 in West Sikkim.

The death toll in the Himalayan state has risen to 318 after one more patient succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Sikkim now has 2,322 active cases, while 20,029 people have recovered from the infection, and 260 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 1,76,218 samples for COVID-19, including 660 in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate of the state are 20.7 per cent and 88.3 per cent respectively. PTI

