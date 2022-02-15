Gangtok, Feb 15 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 38,977 on Tuesday with the detection of 20 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Women Without Hijab Risk Rape in India Comment Intended for Muslim Men, Says RSS Leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

The toll in the disease rose to 440 as one patient succumbing to the infection, it said.

Also Read | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Gives Nod for Construction of 60 Thousand Houses in Five State Under PMAY.

The state had reported 13 new cases and one death on Monday.

The state now has 312 active cases, while 37,482 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 743 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has conducted 3,22,435 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 465 on Monday.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 4.3 per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)