Gangtok, Apr 16 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,519 as 22 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

East Sikkim registered 18 new cases, while North Sikkim accounted for three and South Sikkim one, he said.

The state has 241 active cases and 6,005 people have recovered from the disease,

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 136, and 137 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 86,765 samples have so far been tested for the infection, including 312 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

