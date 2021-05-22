Gangtok, May 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Sikkim mounted to 12,808 as 287 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 221 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 200 were reported from East Sikkim, 55 from South Sikkim, 25 from West and seven from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 3,194 active cases, while 9,183 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

As many as 210 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,09,173 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,003 in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI

