Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,967 on Saturday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 107, he said.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Preview: After Her Wedding, Neha Kakkar Will Look for a Bride for Brother Tony Kakkar on the Salman Khan’s Show.

East Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 52, followed by West Sikkim (five) and South Sikkim (two), state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim has 288 active coronavirus cases, while 4,486 patients have recovered from the disease and 86 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

The state has so far tested 62,363 samples for COVID- 19, including 279 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)