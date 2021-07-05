Gangtok, Jul 5 (PTI) Sikkim reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 21,226, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

South Sikkim registered 47 new cases, followed by East Sikkim (30) and West Sikkim (18).

The Himalayan state reported one more COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 309.

Sikkim now has 1,869 active cases, while 255 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, and 18,793 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has tested 371 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 1,67,821.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate now is 25.6 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 88.5 per cent.

