Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Sikkim reported five new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the Himalayan state to 6,103, an official said on Thursday.

The state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that all the five new cases have been reported from East Sikkim district.

Sikkim now has 82 active COVID-19 cases, while 95 patients have migrated to other states and 5,791 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is 135, he said.

Sikkim has tested 75,367 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 225 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

