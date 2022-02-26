Gangtok, Feb 26 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 39,062 on Saturday, with two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

There was no report of any fatality due to the viral infection and the death toll remained unchanged at 442.

Sikkim had reported nine coronavirus cases and zero death on Friday.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim and South Sikkim reported one each.

The Himalayan state now has 62 active cases, while 37,813 people have recovered from the disease so far. Altogether 745 patients migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 3,25,319 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent, while the daily recovery ratio was 98.7 per cent.

