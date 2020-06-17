Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Siliguri Civic Body Chief Ashok Bhattacharya Tests Positive for COVID-19

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 06:18 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Siliguri Civic Body Chief Ashok Bhattacharya Tests Positive for COVID-19

Siliguri (WB), Jun 17 (PTI) Siliguri civic body chief Ashok Bhattacharya tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, hospital sources said.

Bhattacharya, the chairman of the board of administrators of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) in West Bengal, was having coronavirus-like symptoms a few days back but he tested negative for COVID-19, they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC's Order to Conduct COVID-19 Tests on Dead Bodies, Calls it 'Premature' Decision.

Since then the veteran CPI(M) leader was at home on doctor's advice, but was admitted to a private hospital in Matigara on Tuesday night with chest infection.

As the fever persisted, Bhattacharya's swab sample was taken again for testing, the report of which came back as positive earlier in the day, hospital sources said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh | Lorry Hits Tractor at Vedari Village of Krishna District, 7 Dead: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

His condition is stable at present and he will soon be shifted to a designated COVID hospital, they said.

Bhattacharya, 71, was visiting the coronavirus- affected areas of the city regularly to take stock of the situation and party leaders suspect he might have got the infection from there.

The SMC building has been shut for three days and it will be reopened after complete sanitisation, a senior official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement