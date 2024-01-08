India News | Silver Jubilee of Bhupen Hazarika Film Television Institute to Be Celebrated on Jan 10-11

Kamrup (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Silver Jubilee of Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute will be organised at its campus at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district from January 10 to 11.

A cultural procession has also been organised on January 9 in Guwahati city from Rabindra Bhawan, which will be flagged off by Assam Cultural Affairs Minister, Bimal Borah.

Renowned cultural artists, actors, film technicians, cine society activists, students, and alumni of the institute will join the procession.

"The Silver Jubilee will feature various activities and presentations, including speeches, a conclave, an open forum, cultural performances, and a look back at the achievements and progress made over the past 25 years," Assam Minister of Cultural Affairs, Bimal Bora, said while speaking to ANI.

"The organiser also anticipated an audience of distinguished filmmakers, individuals, employees, students, partners, and well-wishers," he added.

Out of three conclaves, the first conclave will be held on January 10 and the subject of the first conclave is 'Film Schools: Cultural, Social and Economic Contributions'.

B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, Prasanta J. Baruah, Executive Editor, The Assam Tribune, Debajit Changmai, Sound Mixing Engineer, Mumbai will join the panel and Dominic Sangma, Film Maker and Screenplay Writer from Meghalaya will moderate the conclave.

The second conclave will be held on January 11 with the subject 'My life in Films: Navigating dreams and ambiguity'.

Arup Manna, eminent filmmaker, and producer, Amrit Pritam Dutta, MPSE, Sound Designer, Mumbai, Jaicheng Jai Dohutia, National Film award-winning film director will present as a panellist and Rajib Phukan, Film critique will moderate the second conclave.

The third conclave will be held on January 11 which subject is 'Cinema as a Soft Power'.

Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor, Nagaland University, Utpal Borpujari, National award-winning Film Director, Haoban Paban Kumar, Film Director and screenplay Writer from Manipur will join the panel. Dr. Manash Pratim Goswami, Head of the Department, of Mass Communication, NEHU will moderate the third conclave.

Jayanta Mallabaruah, Assam Minister of PHE, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism Departments, Govt of Assam will attend as the Chief Guest in the finale of the Silver Jubilee Function to be held on January 11.

Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Chancellor, Nagaland University, Jahnu Barua, Eminent Filmmaker, Manju Borah, Eminent Film Maker, Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs will attend as the guest of honour.

There will be cultural programmes on January 10 and several veteran artists like Pulak Banerjee, Samar Hazarika, Shanta Ujir, Sangeet Borthakur, Rupam Bhuyan & Friends, Lou Majaw from Shillong, Arup Baruah will participate in the cultural programme.

Pranjal Saikia, an eminent actor will perform a recitation and 'Charandas Chor' A play by BA Theatre Group, Guwahati and students of the Institute will also perform in the Cultural Programme.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute (DBHRGFTI) was established in 1999. The Institute is the only Institute of its kind in the entire North Eastern Region of India offering full-time courses in filmmaking.

Students from all the North Eastern states are getting opportunities to take education in different aspects of filmmaking at the Institute.

The Institute is located in a picturesque location in Changsari, Guwahati having latest state of the art equipment and infrastructure for audio-video programme production with Editing studios, Sound Studios, shooting floors, Classroom theatres etc.

