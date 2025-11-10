New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in alignment with the Government's vision to promote equitable access to organ and tissue transplantation services has notified the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Rules, 2025 under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994 on November 6, a release said.

This amendment which further strengthens the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP), aims to streamline the functioning of corneal transplantation centres and facilitate wider accessibility to eye donation and transplantation services across the country.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 11 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The mandatory requirement of the Clinical Specular equipment in Corneal Transplantation Centres has now been removed under this amendment.

This change has been introduced after careful consideration of expert recommendations and stakeholder consultations. The amendment is expected to ease infrastructural and operational challenges, particularly for smaller eye centers in rural and semi-urban areas, thereby enhancing the overall availability and accessibility to the corneal transplantation services in the country.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana Update: Good News for Women Beneficiaries, CM Mohan Yadav-Led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Proposal To Hike Ladli Behna Yojana’s Monthly Assistance to INR 1500.

This progressive amendment will serve as a long-term measure to strengthen the country's cornea donation and transplantation ecosystem. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)