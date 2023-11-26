New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The High Commissioner of Singapore in India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Sunday, visited the Assam Pavilion at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair here in the national capital.

The High Commissioner was very impressed with the Assamese products on display and opined that these products have a great market in Singapore. The High Commissioner said many Assamese products can now be directly exported to Singapore.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: Unfortunate That First Amendment Was Made To Curtail Freedom of Speech, Says PM Narendra Modi While Greeting Nation on Samvidhan Divas.

The envoy spent almost 15 minutes at the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials at the stalls.

On the Singapore High Commissioner's visit to the Assam Pavilion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X, "Thank you, Your Excellency, High Commissioner Wong! Like you, I too hope to see more Assamese products exported and sold in Singapore and Southeast Asia with the direct air cargo route between Guwahati and Singapore. Grateful for your constant support."

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Mangolpuri Area.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary, of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Ravi Kota on November 14, showcasing the state's rich culture and its offerings.

A slew of initiatives of the Government of Assam, like One District, One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga Silk, etc along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, etc are being promoted in the fair.

On November 22, Assam Day was celebrated at the trade fair, where Assam's Minister for Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Departments, Bimal Borah was the chief guest. Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong, Bihu dance and music shows by renowned artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit were some of the attractions at the Assam Day celebrations.

The theme of this year's IITF is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade'. The fair will come to a close on November 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)