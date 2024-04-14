Ranchi, Apr 14 (PTI) Singhbhum BJP candidate Geeta Kora on Sunday alleged that people affiliated with a 'particular party' in Jharkhand had attacked them during an election campaign at a village in Seraikela-Kharswan district, resulting in injuries to some of her party members.

A group of villagers, armed with bows and arrows, were protesting against Kora at Gamharia and Manoharpur villages. They accused the former Congress parliamentarian, who has now switched to BJP, of being absent for the past five years, eyewitnesses said.

Addressing reporters, Kora, without explicitly naming any party, claimed, "The protest was premeditated and part of a conspiracy orchestrated by a specific party. The protestors engaged in altercations with some of our members, leading to injuries."

She mentioned that they had promptly informed the local administration, but their arrival was delayed.

"I intend to file an FIR and inform the incident to the Election Commission," she asserted.

