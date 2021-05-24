Dehradun, May 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Monday reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in last 39 days with 2,071 people testing positive for the infection which claimed 95 more lives.

On Monday, the Covid positivity rate also plummeted to 6.4 per cent, the lowest since May 1 in the state.

Dehradun recorded the highest number of 423 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 355, Haridwar 264, Nainital 223, Chamoli 175, Pauri 164, Rudraprayag 114, Uttarkashi 85, Almora 82, Pithoragarh 64, Tehri 48, Champawat 42 and Bageshwar 32, a Health Department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the state's cumulative tally of positive cases to 3,15,590 and the 95 new fatalities pegged the pandemic death toll at 5,927 out of which 3,238 deaths occurred in May itself, the state government data revealed.

A total of 2,54,654 Covid patients have recovered, 5,430 have migrated out of the state which has, as of now, 49,579 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Covid curfew in the state which was to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday was extended on Monday till 6 am on June 1.

Cabinet Minister and the state government's spokesman Subodh Uniyal said the drop in the Covid positivity rate was a good sign but it was no occasion to relax things.

