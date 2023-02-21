New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday appealed to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to prevent the demolition of temples, mazars, and gurudwaras for infrastructure development projects in Delhi.

He said that these religious structures are visited by lakhs of devotees and have strong emotional connections with people, and their demolition could trigger a law and order situation in the capital.

This appeal comes after the Delhi Police released reports regarding the religious structures, recommending that they should not be demolished. However, the LG had claimed that the Delhi government was holding back files related to the demolition of temples, mazars, and gurudwaras, which he claimed was affecting various development projects. A total of 67 temples, six mazars, and one gurudwara have been identified for demolition in 19 files.

While addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia proposed that modifications could be made to the designs of the infrastructure development projects to avoid demolishing these religious structures. He argued that in an era when modern architecture and technology have advanced, it is possible to modify designs to meet the requirements of the environment, and the same can be done in this case to save the temples, mazars, and gurudwaras. He emphasised that development is essential, but it should not hurt people's religious sentiments.

The proposed infrastructure projects that identified the religious structures for demolition include the construction of several flyovers, roads, and housing projects by the central government. Structures marked for demolition in Delhi include Sarva Mangal Siddha Peeth, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Dham, and Shyam Math Temple. In addition, 49 temples and one mazar have been identified for demolition under GPRA projects of the Central Government in Kasturba Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Thyagaraj Nagar.

Manish Sisodia urged the Lieutenant Governor to make design changes in the infrastructure projects to avoid the demolition of the religious structures. He emphasised that development is necessary, but it should not be at the cost of hurting people's religious beliefs.

Religious structures identified for demolition to implement infrastructure development projects

Banke Bihari Sanatan Mandir, Jheel Chowk, established in 1948

Shiv Shani Mandir, Labor Chowk, Shivpuri, established in 1995

Pracheen Shiva Temple, Near Mayapuri Flyover

Pracheen Hanuman Temple, Bhajanpura,

Hanuman Mandir, Loni Chauraha, established in 1932

Maa Vaishno Devi Temple, Maujpur Chowk, established in 1980

Hanuman Mandir, Near M.I.G Flats Loni

Pracheen Siddha Shri Hanuman Mandir, Near -> Chintamani Chowk Dilshad Garden, Established 1978

Temple near Sialkot restaurant

Temple, Shivpuri Labor Chowk

Kali Mata Mandir, Near ESI Hospital, Basai Darapur

Temple, Bahadurgarh-Najafgarh Carriageway

Mazar, Bhajanpura Chowk, established in 1980

Hazrat Hasan Jinati Rahmatullah Mazar, CDR Chowk, MG Road, established 50 years ago

Mazar, Near Hasanpur Depot Redlight, established 50 years ago

Mazar, outside Himachal Bhawan Mandi House, established in 1980

Dada Khabde Mazar, Goyla Mod, established in 1950

Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Naoroji Nagar, established in 1958

Structures identified in South West Delhi

Sarva Mangal Siddhapeeth

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Dham

Shyam Math Temple

49 temples and 1 mazar marked for demolition in Kasturba Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Srinivaspuri, and Thyagaraj Nagar under GPRA projects of the Central Government. (ANI)

