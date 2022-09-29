New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 352-crore project for doubling and expansion of the existing flyovers from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden.

The project will be carried out under the Corridor Development and Flyover Construction Scheme of the PWD.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hopes for Enhanced National Security As Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed As New CDS.

"With the expansion and doubling of the flyover, the traffic load on this part of the Ring Road Corridor will be reduced significantly. Along with saving time for commuters, it will also reduce fuel consumption. This upcoming flyover will decongest the traffic in this part of Punjabi Bagh,” said Sisodia.

The minister, who also holds the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), added that the construction of this flyover will reduce the carbon emission of 1.60 lakh tonnes annually and save 18 lakh litres of fuel annually.

Also Read | Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Case: Muslim Side Objects to Plea Seeking Carbon Dating of 'Shivling' Found Inside Mosque Premises.

Along with this, people will be able to save Rs 200 crore annually and the total cost of the project will be recovered in just one-and-a-half years, he said.

He said that under this project both the single flyovers at Punjabi Bagh will be doubled. The existing flyovers are of two lanes and both of them carry one-way traffic.

Under this project, one lane will be added to both the existing flyovers. After the construction, two-way vehicle movement will be allowed on this route.

With the doubling of the flyover, it will be extended from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden by 1,400 metres.

The corridor between Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover is part of Ring Road and traffic load is very high because of vehicles plying from Haryana using Rohtak Road (NH-10).

It also connects north Delhi with south Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of NCR. The existing one-way flyovers and low-capacity intersections are not sufficient for the current traffic load, which often leads to heavy traffic jams, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)