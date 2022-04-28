New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday approved Rs 9.39 crore for revamping 12 arterial roads in East Delhi and said the new "world-class" roads in the city will reduce travel time.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, directed officials to complete strengthening all roads in the stipulated time with "minimum discomfort" to the public.

Also Read | Apple Starts Selling Smart Water Bottles, Check Price & Other Details Here.

He gave these instructions during a review meeting on Thursday about strengthening roads in East Delhi.

The 12 roads to be redeveloped are Khudiram Bose Marg, Sadbhawana Marg, Club Avenue Marg, Sahakarita Marg, Ambedkar Marg, Subhash Market Road, Block number 1 to 11, Trilokpuri, NH-24 from Ghazipur to Kondli Bridge, Sameer Bhan Marg, the Road from the livestock market to Block-C in Ghazipur Dairy Farm, Bhagwan Mahavir Swami Marg, he road from High Land Apartment to Soochna Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: Health Experts Warn of Rise in Heat-Related Ailments, Ask People to Take Precautions.

Under the project, roads will be re-layed for Rs 9.39 crore using the latest techniques to increase their strength, according to a statement,

"Providing smooth roads and safe commuting experience to Delhi residents is the priority of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"New world-class roads of the national capital will reduce the travel time of our citizens and will be sustainable. Development of roads with new-age tech will not only help in improving traffic movement but also in checking pollution," Sisodia said.

He added that these roads will be made ready for all seasons to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)