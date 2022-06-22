New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the road stretch between ITO and Tilak Bridge on Wednesday and reprimanded officials over its non-maintenance, according to an official statement.

Sisodia also asked the officials to prepare a beautification and street-scaping plan for the road stretch in accordance with global standards within a week, the statement said.

He reprimanded the officials concerned over the non-maintenance of the road stretch and the foot overbridges as also on road aesthetics.

The deputy chief minister directed the officials to get the maintenance work done on priority and said any laxity on their part "will not be tolerated".

"We are determined to make the roads of Delhi beautiful and commuter-friendly. Any laxity on the part of officials will not be tolerated," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, inspected even the smallest details of the road such as markings, the skywalk elevators near Tilak Bridge and cleanliness on the foot overbridges.

He pulled up the officials concerned for negligence in maintaining the road and its aesthetics, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister said if any road in the city is found in a neglected condition, strict action will be taken against the officials concerned, it added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the city government's main aim is to provide a pleasant commuting experience to people.

"Officials will have to follow the standards of maintenance of roads set by the government, which include cleanliness, landscaping and others. They will be held accountable in case any road is found neglected," Sisodia said in the statement.

He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for the beautification of the road stretch within a week.

A meeting of all the junior engineers may be convened in the coming days to give the necessary directions for road maintenance across the national capital and assess the status of the roads in their jurisdiction, the statement said.

